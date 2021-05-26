1 picture to make you hopeful after a year of protests for racial justice

For me at least, the picture brought a glimmer of hope.

The last year has been one of the most difficult in modern American history -- between the nearly 600,000 Americans who have died from the Covid-19 pandemic and the seemingly weekly reports of another unarmed Black man or woman killed in a incident with the police.

Hope has been a rare commodity. So has meaningful change.

And to be clear, I am certain that Gianna Floyd would gladly trade her visit to the White House to have her father alive. The circumstances that created this powerful image speak to the still-ongoing inequalities in policing in this country. A man is dead. The man who killed him -- former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin -- was convicted last month on three counts including 2nd and 3rd degree murder. Incidents of Black men being shot and killed at the hands of police haven't stopped since Floyd's death. A legislative attempt to reform policing practices -- named after Floyd -- remains un-passed, although there do appear to be some reasons for optimism.