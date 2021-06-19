1 person is dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started," Knight said in a statement to WPLG.

"Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver was also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community's love and support," Knight said.

CNN reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus for additional details.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said the men were struck within feet of him and other officers.

"We are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident. I'm proud of all the BSO and local first responders who leaped into action, running into the unknown and instantly provided care for the victims," Tony said.

The Stonewall Pride Parade had just begun when the incident happened. The remainder of the parade was canceled, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department.