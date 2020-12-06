1 million new coronavirus cases have been added to the US total -- in only 5 days

It will likely be months before all adults in the US can be vaccinated against the virus, and the wait will be even longer for children -- but they can still be protected by vaccine distribution, Wachter said.

"I think it's reasonable to expect that the kids will be back in school in the fall, not so much because all of them have been vaccinated -- although I hope they will -- but everybody around them has been vaccinated, and the rate of virus in their communities has fallen to a point that is perfectly safe for them to be in school," Wachter said.

Earlier this week, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 to recommend that both health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be first in line for any vaccines that get the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for the public-private vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed, said he hopes to see a "quite significant" drop in coronavirus illness and death among the elderly population by January's end.