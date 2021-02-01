1 big thing we still don't know about the GameStop rally

Other funds, however, could have seen the momentum and decided to buy GameStop stock, or made the most of big price swings using high-frequency trading algorithms. That could have exacerbated some of the recent price moves.

"What really caused the price spike is I think an open question," Goldstein said. "We know part of the story was Reddit. But I don't think we know if that's the full story."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic, made this point over the weekend when calling for regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission to step up their involvement.

"We actually don't know who all the players are in all this — whether there's big money on both sides," Warren told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday. "That's why we need an SEC investigation."

Those who think that Wall Street likely played a role point out that GameStop shares — which have jumped 1,625% in the past month — rose 68% on Friday even when some retail traders were restricted from buying new shares on trading apps like Robinhood.