Young children will pay the price if enough US adults don't get vaccinated against Covid-19, expert says

But many states are moving to block such requirements.

A CNN analysis found that at least seven states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah -- have enacted legislation this year that would restrict public schools from requiring either coronavirus vaccinations or documentation of vaccination status.

Such legislation can hurt the nation's 48 million Americans under the age of 12, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius said Tuesday.

Currently, Covid-19 vaccines are only available in the US to people 12 and older. Vaccine trials are currently underway for children 6 months through 11 years old.

"If we start with a lens on the children and wanting children to get back to school, which is what we all say is the priority, then we have to get more serious about employers and schools and universities stepping up and saying 'it's great if you don't want to be vaccinated. But if you don't, you really can't have access to places that will put you in contact with folks who can't get vaccinated,'" Sebelius said.