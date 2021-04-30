Woman with rare muscular disease sings to exercise her lungs. Her songs inspire others to chase their dreams

Singing isn't Haly's only way of dealing with her neurological condition. She sees occupational and physical therapists regularly. She works through daily range-of-motion exercises. And she employs home health aides who help her 24 hours a day. At night she sleeps with a ventilator. It's a physical and mental ordeal. But music keeps her going.

A message in each song

Haly released her first album, "I Wrote Life," in 2019. Through her lyrics, she shares stories of triumphs and challenges.

"Whenever I feel really down about myself, like I can't do something, I just start writing, then I sing about it."

She titled her first single "I Am Able."

"It's not the first advocacy-related song I wrote, but it hits home because it's parallel to that feeling, where I have been accustomed to people staring at me on the street, or people constantly telling me there's something I cannot do."

"This particular song is a reminder saying I am able. I can help someone. I can be someone. I can be generous to someone. And most importantly, I can be loved like anyone else."