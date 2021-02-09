Why the coronavirus variant in South Africa has put a damper on vaccines -- and why many are still hopeful

Offit, who advises the US Food and Drug Administration on vaccines, said the two vaccines currently authorized in the US -- Moderna and Pfizer -- could also be somewhat less effective against the variant. Last year, these two vaccines showed upward of 94% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19, with perhaps even higher efficacy against severe cases. But those results largely came before variants like B.1.351 were known to be widely circulating.

For now, much of what we know about about Moderna and Pfizer's effectiveness against the variant comes from lab research. Both companies have signaled they believe their vaccines will still protect against the variant.

"It's really hard to compare numbers head-to-head right now without running a study with two vaccines," said Johnson & Johnson's Mammen.

Booster shots

The spotlight on antibodies, however, may leave out much of the complexity of our immune systems -- which can adapt to threats like coronavirus and recruit other cells to the fight, including T cells.

"You can't see all of that breadth just by looking at antibodies," said Marion Pepper, associate professor at the University of Washington's department of immunology.