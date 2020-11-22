Why coronavirus vaccine polling numbers are mostly good news

A vaccine, however, isn't worth much if Americans won't actually get it. A look at the polling trendline on a coronavirus vaccine and history suggests it is, again, mostly good news when it comes to people being willing to get it.

As the Gallup data reveals, folks are more willing to get the vaccine than were a few months ago. We see a similar trend in the data from the Axios/Ipsos poll. In a slightly different question, 45% of Americans say they are likely to immediately be vaccinated as soon as possible. That's up from 38% in September.

When you dig deeper, you see that much of the concern with a vaccine has to do with safety and efficiency. In the Axios/Ipsos poll, 68% of Americans said they'd likely get the vaccine if proven safe and effective by public health officials. Among the 42% of Americans who said they wouldn't take the vaccination in the Gallup poll, 63% cited either a rushed timeline or waiting to see if it's safe as the reason.

In other words, a lot of folks just want to know that the vaccine is safe and effective. If it is, the percentage of folks willing to get vaccinated is likely to climb.