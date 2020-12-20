Who gets Covid-19 vaccine next? Older adults and 'frontline essential workers,' CDC advisers recommend

He voted "yes" on the proposed Phase 1b and 1c recommendations.

Committee member Dr. Peter Szilagyi, who also voted "yes," agreed that the decision was difficult.

"I truly wish everyone could get the vaccine today, and I know high-risk individuals are not included in Phase 1b," said Szilagyi, who is in the department of pediatrics at the University of California at Los Angeles. "But over several months, as vaccine supply ramps up, every American will have access to these safe and effective vaccines."

The one "no" vote came from Dr. Henry Bernstein, who is a professor of pediatrics with the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra. Bernstein explained that he voted no because he felt that the science about Covid-19 morbidity and mortality is similar between the 65-to-74 group and the 75-and-up group.

"Therefore, inclusion of the 65-to-74-year-old group in Phase 1b made more sense to me," Bernstein said.

The need for funding

In their vote, most of the committee members also asked the government to fully fund state and local health departments vaccination programs.