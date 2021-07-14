White House prepares to fight back in the Covid vaccine disinformation war

"We got to get the facts out, because sadly there's a lot of misinformation," Harris said in her remarks on Monday. "So, let's know what it is, and let's talk to our neighbors and our friends and say, 'Here, let me tell you about the facts.'"

Lingering concerns in the community -- and online

The scene inside Harris' event, held in a downtown convention center, resembled the pre-pandemic era: a packed-in crowd had mostly removed their masks and a youth choir sang their hearts out, unconcerned at the direction of their aerosolized breath.

The tableau was exactly where the White House had hoped the country would be by midsummer as vaccination rates inched upward and caseloads dropped.

Biden has also returned to the type of in-person politicking that is his trademark. After a speech on voting rights Tuesday, he spent 45 minutes in the crowd shaking hands.

But underneath the scenes of normalcy exist a lingering concern: the administration's efforts to promote vaccinations have stalled while the Delta variant rages.