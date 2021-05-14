What to make of the CDC's new guidelines for vaccinated people? Dr. Wen explains

That's because we can't possibly know who's vaccinated and who's not. If you're in a grocery store, and most people aren't wearing masks anymore, what if some people aren't vaccinated? If you yourself are vaccinated and pretty healthy, this is not a problem for you. But what if you're not vaccinated — not because you don't want to, but because you can't?

I have two little children, ages 1 and 3, who can't yet be vaccinated. Or what if you're immunocompromised and the vaccines may not protect you as well, so you still have to be careful, even if you keep your mask on? I'm worried that the new CDC guidelines make it less safe for those who are already more vulnerable.

CNN: When should people who are vaccinated wear masks?

Wen: The CDC requires that people wear masks in planes, trains and other public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. They should also keep wearing masks in high-risk settings like nursing homes, hospitals and prisons. And they should follow the law of their state and local officials, as well as abide by any rules set by individual businesses.