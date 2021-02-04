What is the Defense Production Act (and what does it mean for Covid vaccines)?

The Biden administration has repeatedly floated plans to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production through the Defense Production Act, which was passed in 1950 in response to the Korean War.

"It was invoked, and it means our work is ongoing with companies to ensure that we are expediting the manufacturing of materials to ensure that we can get 100 million shots in the arms of Americans," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

While the new administration has yet to announce any specific deals to ramp up supplies related to Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing or distribution, pressure to utilize the broad authority of the Defense Production Act has mounted alongside concerns about the slow rollout and the risks posed by new coronavirus variants.

Here's what the law does and what it might mean moving forward:

What does the law do?

The 1950 law gives the government more control during emergencies to direct industrial production.