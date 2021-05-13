'What happens if you don't have the shot?' Parents weigh whether to vaccinate their adolescents

"I asked her if she got her vaccination and she goes, 'I don't believe in Covid, Jen,'" Ballester-Palacio said. "This is a woman who, I tell you, is like her body's her temple. She comes to me for her facials and she's super fit. She takes care of herself and she's a mom and she's like, 'There's no way I'm getting my son vaccinated.' You know, you don't want to argue with your friends."

Mom will ask pediatrician to speak with vaccine hesitant dad

Rodriguez, the mom from the Bronx, said her hesitation stems from her own reaction to the second dose of the vaccine. She said the shot was painful. Her arm was sore for days. She was fatigued and had headaches.

"It was like when you're getting over the flu," she said. "I worry that my daughter could have a stronger reaction."

Rodriguez said her husband, Hector, who works in the city's homeless shelter system, is concerned that the vaccine has not received full approval from the federal government, which has granted emergency use authorization during the health crisis.

"His attitude is, I'm just going to wait," she said of her husband.