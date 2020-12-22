What does this new coronavirus strain mean for you?

While severe illness from Covid-19 is relatively rare in children, "there is a hint is that [the new strain] ... has a higher propensity to infect children," said scientist Neil Ferguson, a member of the UK's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG),

But he said more data is needed.

How do I protect myself from this new strain?

This new strain means "we have to work a little bit harder about preventing the spread," Van Kerkhove said.

Gounder agreed. "What we really need to be doing is focusing on the things we know will prevent spread of this new variant -- which is the same thing that works against spread of the coronavirus in general," she said.

"That is masks, social distancing."

Will vaccines work against this new strain?