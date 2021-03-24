'We are trying to live.' Vaccine hesitancy is decreasing as call for equitable access intensifies

But the recent polling suggests that isn't the case.

Morial said it was a "mistake" to rely heavily on states to distribute the vaccines. Funding needs to also go to city and county governments who are closely connected with their communities, Morial said. Vaccines, he said, should be available at community health centers, schools, libraries and pharmacies.

State officials in Alabama were criticized for failing to ensure some poor, Black and brown communities had vaccines.

For example, the Alabama Regional Medical Services clinic, on Birmingham's north side, wasn't able to administer the vaccine until March because it didn't have any doses.

Suburban White communities, meanwhile, had been receiving vaccine shipments for weeks, said Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

Tyson said the state has not prioritized getting Covid-19 vaccines or testing to Black residents who are the most vulnerable to the virus. She believes the state should be partnering with community groups and trusted leaders who can help reach people of color.

"We have so many barriers that's there but we still are willing to take the vaccine if they would give it to us," Tyson said. "Because we are trying to live. This is a matter of life and death for a lot of us."