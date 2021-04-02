Wait to be fully vaccinated before resuming normal activities, health experts plead with Americans

And Wen, speaking on CNN on Friday, described that level of protection as "the floor, definitely not the ceiling."

She added: "Most likely the protection that the vaccine will provide will be years even. But we just don't know that."

"I do think there's a possibility that we may need to get a booster shot. Maybe booster shots that target new, emerging variants," Wen said. "But I think that's a small price to pay now that we have these safe and very effective vaccines that are out there."

Eligibility expands in some states

The protection from those vaccines will soon be available to many more people as states expand their eligibility.

Thursday was the first day all Connecticut residents 16-years-old and older were eligible to be vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said during a press conference.

Residents made more than 100,000 vaccine appointments, Lamont said, and the state will likely have the supply to outstrip demand by late April.

All Maryland residents 16 and older were able to pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said.