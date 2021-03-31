Virtual classes make hunt for missing students harder

"The effects of Covid-19 really have created a perfect storm for us. We had less student contact, increased family and student needs," Stormer says. "And then, also limited bandwidth for all of our schools individually to deal with this."

It's not necessarily long-term absences from school that are most worrying to school officials. According to the Georgia Department of Education, "missing more than five days of school each year (...) begins to impact student academic performance." Henry County tries to intervene before they completely lose track of a student.

"When we have those situations where we can't reach you, we may call your friend. We may call and get that friend's cell phone number and have them call you and say 'Hey, log in,'" says Chon Hester, coordinator of counseling and advisement for the school district.

As school districts figure out how to safely get more students back into the classroom full-time, Henry County public schools are hoping programs they've developed will help address the attendance challenges brought on by remote learning.

"We love on our children and we like them to be here, in front of us to do that so they have all the passion from the teacher and all of the staff members at the school. So, when we can't do that, of course, we are heartbroken," Hester says. "But we do everything that we can to wrap our arms around those babies from a distance."