Vaccines on horizon as virus surges through Trump country. And the political debate is as heated as ever

Vaccines are "a telltale sign of how the public feels about the government -- the trust in government, not just trust in science, but trusting government services more broadly, as well as, their sense of obligation to each other," explained Katie Cahill, a public health professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

She has been working with the state of Tennessee to track public sentiment about Covid.

"Vaccination has always been closely tied to power," Cahill said, explaining that by the mid-1800s, states were already passing laws to require vaccination to enroll in public school. "It was never sort of something that the public took upon themselves to demand. It was always something that came from the government," she said.

It would be in the country's best interest, Cahill suggested, for Trump to take the win on this one.

"I think he deserves the win on this one, to be quite frank," Cahill said. "If it had occurred in any other administration, we would have acknowledged the President and his leadership as a large part in the success. And so I think that in some ways, the President sometimes steps on his own applause line."