Vaccine trial participant and CNN correspondent's big reveal. Was it the placebo or the real thing?

"I talk about it daily with my family actually. And to be quite honest, we're all very, very hesitant about getting the vaccine given the history of the malpractice and negligence in the African American community," Britton shared, acknowledging this reality in her own roots. "I do have, you know, relatives who have expressed their concern to me about, testing and being, quote unquote, lab rats as Black people for vaccines."

"I guess it would probably be shocking to you to know that I enrolled in a vaccine trial," I told her, interested in how she would respond.

"No, seriously?" she replied, genuinely surprised. "I'm impressed. I'm honestly impressed."

I told her that I joined the trial to help neutralize the fear -- a fear I understand and that needs to be acknowledged. "But I also know that this is a different time. And the one thing that has happened in America that is the good is that we have lots of health professionals that look like you, that look like me, that look like our cousins, who are now at the forefront of designing and understanding the research and technology into making these vaccines," I explained.

What I'm trying to figure out, I tell Britton, is what, if anything, could be done to get people to get their shots.