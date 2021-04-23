Vaccine hesitancy in Hinds County, Mississippi, is a story shared elsewhere

"Miscommunication has been constant since the pandemic started, and that has created distrust in the population," Atehortua said. "So unfortunately -- and this is a reflection that I have made with some colleagues in public health -- we are losing the battle of communication."

JSU, a historically Black university, has an enrollment of close to 7,000 students and 1,100 faculty and staff members. Close to 700 of them have been vaccinated on campus.

False information is what caused JSU student Halle Coleman to delay getting her shots, she told CNN.

"It just felt like everywhere I looked, I was seeing somebody with a new conspiracy theory or just a reason not to get the vaccine," she said. Some of the conspiracy theories she heard included that the vaccine "was a way for the government to track us, it was a way for the government to inject a new illness into us to make us more sick, to have control over us," Coleman said.

Mississippi was one of the first states to open Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone 16 and older, but the state is far from having vaccinated everyone who is eligible. About 30% of Mississippians have had their first vaccine dose, while the national average is closer to 40%.