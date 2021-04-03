US hits 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day for a new record

And with cases rising in Vermont, the state's Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he is "very concerned" that hospitalizations and deaths will follow.

With cases numbers increasing in West Virginia, the state expanded Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

Alabama will also expand vaccine access to all 16 and older residents starting April 5, Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday.

"Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to getting Covid-19 in the rear view, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us," the governor said in a press release.

Indeed, Fauci said Saturday that people need to continue wearing masks -- even as more Americans are getting vaccinated -- until the science shows otherwise.

Fauci, who also is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there are variables at play that make it difficult to say whether and when Americans will be able to relax on mask wearing.