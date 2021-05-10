US FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15

"And with good reason. A 12-year-old is not the same, emotionally, as an 18-year-old. There is a difference there. So there may be differences from state to state and from location to location."

The FDA does not decide that question, Marks added. "Our authorization is for across all the United States, its territories, so it applies everywhere. It's just who will administer the vaccine may vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. We don't regulate the practice of medicine at FDA. We regulate these products. How they are administered may be regulated different in some states in terms of who can give a vaccine to a 12-year-old," added Marks.

State licensing boards make these decisions, said Woodcock.

"These are the state licensing boards, OK. They have the board of pharmacy, the board of medicine," Woodcock said. "And then there are different criteria under that. And local rules and regulations are what we are talking about. And then they permit the conditions of practice. So the states regulate those conditions of practice."

Expanding authorization to people 12 to 15 opens Covid-19 vaccination to another 5% of the US population, nearly 17 million more people. The expanded authorization means 85% of the US population is eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.