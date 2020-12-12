US Covid-19 vaccine authorization is 'a most important milestone,' BioNTech CEO says

"We will not have a direct impact on the pandemic spread in the next few months since we need of course to reach a large proportion of the population to reduce the speed of the outbreak."

Pfizer has only been able to produce a few million doses for the US so far, so it will not immediately affect the pandemic, Sahin said. But after more people get vaccinated, the effects will kick in, he predicted.

"It could start depending on how fast we can do the roll out and depending also when other companies join us," he said. "It could happen at the beginning of March, middle of March, end of March to see the first effects. And I hope that with the spring season we will have by nature a lower rate of infections. And the combination of both might help us to have a better summer than the situation is now."

Allergic reactions

US vaccine advisers who discussed the EUA were worried about reports of allergic reactions to the vaccine -- at least two in Britain -- as well as reports that about 9% of people who received the shots in clinical trials suffered reactions including headache, fever and muscle aches that lasted as long as two days.

"Actually this is something which is well-known," Sahin said.