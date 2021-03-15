US Covid-19 cases have flattened. Here's why that may predict another surge, expert says

On Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and current Pfizer board member, offered more encouraging news.

"All of the evidence across all the vaccines now is pointing in the direction that these vaccines reduce asymptomatic infection and reduce transmission," he told CBS.

"If that's the case, the vaccine creates what we call 'dead-end hosts' -- a lot of dead-end hosts -- meaning people will no longer be able to transmit the infection," Gottlieb added.

Last week, the CDC released its first set of guidelines for fully vaccinated people -- guidance the agency and other officials have said will evolve as more Americans are vaccinated and more data becomes available.

"What we've seen was the first installment of what you can do if you're vaccinated ... what you can do in the home setting, with the vaccinated people together or vaccinated people with an unvaccinated person," Fauci told CNN Sunday.