US could be on the cusp of Covid-19 infection surge officials have been dreading, expert warns

More testing will help stop spread, CDC says

Even as vaccination numbers grow, what could play a key role in helping control the pandemic will be more accessible, inexpensive coronavirus tests, top health officials said Wednesday, speaking at a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

"You are going to be seeing more of that soon," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Walensky, the CDC director, added, "I do believe that once we have teachers vaccinated that we can use testing in the schools -- serial testing, cadence testing -- to identify potential infections, asymptomatic infections, shut down clusters and keep our schools open."

Her remarks came the same day the CDC released updated guidance about testing, saying more and better testing should help catch asymptomatic cases and control the spread.

The overview guidance, Walensky told a White House briefing, describes available tests used to detect the virus, how to choose a test, the reasons for using them, and the impacts of vaccinations on testing.