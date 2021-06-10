Uncovering the origins of the virus that sparked a pandemic

Doing this kind of research on viruses is not unusual or a sign of bad intent, Relman said. "The very questions the Wuhan lab was addressing are the same questions that many scientists around the world have been addressing, which are critically important to understanding the nature of our relationship with these emerging viruses that might cause great harm. We need to study them," he said, adding that while some experiments are worthwhile, others might be too risky -- and that it's important for the research community to have conversations to determine where that line is.

Relman notes that the Chinese have not acknowledged having worked on viruses that look like SARS-CoV-2. "This is where they claim that that's not the case. So, I think we're just left with some degree of uncertainty about what exactly their experiments were," he said.

Obviously there has been no smoking gun to support or refute either theory, or the issue would be settled.