Trump's close advisers urge him to make PSA to persuade his followers to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Caputo confirmed to CNN that he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on April 7 and the two men "spoke about vaccine hesitancy and what can be done about it."

Historians have said Trump's final year in office will define his legacy -- a year marked by his failure to contain a raging pandemic and his incitement of a mob of rioters at the US Capitol.

The former Trump administration officials said they don't want to see Trump's efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine -- dubbed Operation Warp Speed -- undone by vaccine hesitancy, including hesitancy among his own supporters.

"I see Operation Warp Speed tipping towards failure, and it really concerns me," one of the senior officials said. "If we don't move half those people into the vaccinated column, we're most likely not going to reach community immunity, and if we don't reach it, then the president's vaccine legacy is dead."

The other senior official said Trump supporters would respond well to the former president "taking ownership of Operation Warp Speed" and discussing how he and the former first lady were both vaccinated.