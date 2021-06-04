Trapped by your own thoughts? Here are 5 ways to free yourself

How to break the cycle of overthinking

Serani created a five-step process to escape the endless cycle of overthinking.

Step one: The first step is to become aware when you're overthinking, she said. Sometimes other people will point it out to you, and while it can be irritating to hear, it's helpful in learning how to spot it within yourself.

For her, Serani said her palms become sweaty and her heart begins to beat faster when she overthinks.

Step two: The next step is to take a step back and gain some perspective of what it is you're overthinking and if you have any control over it. "Am I thinking about something that's beyond my control, or is it something that I can control?" Serani said.

You might not be able to control the traffic, but maybe you can control the route you take next time, the GPS you use to get around traffic jams, the beverage in your cupholder, and how you react to the situation.

If it is something you can't control, you can tell yourself, "I have to really prioritize what I have the ability to change" and this is beyond my ability to change, Serani said.