This woman is a chess champion. And she's blind

To her eyes, the chess pieces appear blurred and distorted.

As Lauser explained it, she can tell when a square on the board is occupied, but she can't always tell which piece it is. If she needs help identifying a piece, she'll lightly tap the top of it and say, "Identify."

She learned the game at age 7 and began to take it seriously in her teenage years. Initially, she saw it as a method to silence bullies. "I knew that the kids were going to call me 'four eyes,' and I said, 'Hey, maybe if I beat them, then they will finally shut up,'" Lauser said.

It became more than a way of silencing the bullies.

"When I saw that a child could beat an adult in this game, (I knew) there was obviously something special and different about this chess. It meant that it wasn't something that depended on the fact that somebody was stronger than someone else or that they had to see like everyone else. There was something special about (the game) that made me want to learn more."

As an adult, she found comfort in playing chess on the streets of Washington, DC, San Francisco and San Jose.