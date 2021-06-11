This skateboard club is helping plus-size riders push body positivity forward

Andy Duran is the founder of Chub Rollz, a skateboard club that helps plus-size people learn and skate together.

Windows down, music up.

That's how Andy Duran describes the feeling of riding a skateboard.

"Imagine your favorite song and then suddenly being able to kind of feel the song moving through you in the wind," Duran said. "That's what skating kind of feels like. It just feels really beautiful."

Duran grew up skateboarding in California's Bay Area in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Now 36 years old and a professional sex educator in Oakland, California, he found himself stuck at home when the pandemic hit. That's when he got the urge to get rolling again.

Once he began looking online for new gear, however, he was surprised by the lack of resources and information for overweight skaters. Duran currently weighs over 300 pounds and identifies as "fat." Many of the boards had weight limitations below 300 pounds and finding the right pad sizes and gear was difficult. Even plus-size skating t-shirts were scarce.

"I would see that they didn't sell shirt sizes past large, and it immediately made me feel like they had an idea who was going to be a skater. It felt like I couldn't even be a fan."