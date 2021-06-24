This CNN Hero is fighting to save lives in Philadelphia's communities of color through Covid-19 vaccination and testing

Stanford: We tried to prepare for it. In the fall, we conducted a survey that gave us some insight into what would make people more comfortable taking the vaccine when it became available. Then in December, I got vaccinated. I'd had Covid, so I'd thought about not getting vaccinated because I knew I had antibodies, but I took on that responsibility because people were following my lead. Then, when we started vaccinating, we had one day where we ran out of vaccine, so I said to the city, "This hesitancy in the Black community, we are not seeing it." They were lined up.

But there are people who have concerns -- understandably -- and it's not my job to persuade. It's my job to educate and allow you to make an informed decision about your health. So, I listen to what the reason is why they're not getting vaccinated -- sometimes it's lack of education, sometimes it's fear, sometimes they can't even tell you why. Sometimes the questions they have, there are no answers for. So, I just state the facts and I'm honest with them. But you're more likely statistically to die if you're African American and you contract coronavirus. That is a fact. Regardless of how much money you make or not, regardless of comorbid conditions or not. I tell them, "You have to weigh the risks and benefits" and I'm available to listen and answer. It's not a one-time conversation for some people. Some people need to come back and watch a couple of people get it. And then they're like, "OK, Doc. I'm ready."