They did everything right. But after one at-home haircut, a husband and wife died of Covid-19

An at-home hair cut led to a Chicago couple contracting coronavirus and dying 10 days apart. CNN affiliate WLS reports.

Mike and Carol Bruno did everything right to avoid Covid-19. They refrained from hosting the big, traditional family gatherings they were used to. They stuck to phone calls and video conferences with family even though they didn't live far away.

But a simple family visit to get a haircut claimed both of their lives.

The Brunos were married nearly six decades before they passed away from the virus, their son Joseph Bruno told CNN. The Chicago couple, who died 10 days apart, are now among the more than 337,000 people who have died from coronavirus in the US.

Bruno hopes his family's grief serves as an important reminder of how easy it can be to contract Covid-19, no matter how safe you are.

"Even when we thought we did everything right, we still got it," Bruno told CNN.

Precautions fall through