They care for Florida's elderly, but home health care workers are struggling to get Covid-19 vaccines

DeSantis fired back during a news conference. He claimed the doses on hand in his state were second doses. The current Covid-19 vaccines available to the public require two doses.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay says that her constituents were battling a vaccine supply problem. But they were also facing a distribution problem.

During a Palm Beach County Commissioner's meeting last week, Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health for the county, announced that Publix would be the only supplier of the vaccine to the public.

And while DeSantis said last week that "90%" of seniors in Palm Beach County lived within a mile-and-a-half of a Publix, McKinlay told CNN the remaining 10% don't have that convenience and they all live in her district, a rural area.

"I'm absolutely disgusted that the governor of this state has 100% taken the ability to vaccinate the residents of Palm Beach County out of the public health officials and our medical officials and given that authority to a corporate entity," McKinlay said during the commissioners' meeting.

In other counties, like Miami-Dade and Broward, vaccines are distributed through hospitals and state-run sites.