These young Covid widows are grieving during lockdown through a Facebook group

"So I took the card out of the drawer and I said, 'That's it. I'm going to sit at the kitchen table, right where I'm at, and I'm going to write the card and I'm going to send it to her because she knows exactly how I feel and I know exactly how she feels.'"

It turned out, she was right. The two soon started speaking on the phone.

"Every time I needed someone who understood what I was going through, I would check in with her, see how she was doing, too," Addison said. "And she gave me some hope, because she's like, 'Yeah, I'm having a really good day.' So if I was having a bad day, (I'd think), 'OK, good days are ahead of me.'"

Addison said she wanted to return the favor and write letters to other young Covid widows and widowers, but she was overwhelmed by the number of other young adults who had lost spouses. Then it dawned on her: Why not start a Facebook group where they could all comfort each other and create a community?

That was the start of the "Young Widows and Widowers of Covid-19" group on Facebook. Addison asked Scorpo to be an administrator of the group with her, and they soon had dozens of members. Today, there are 209 widows and widowers in the group -- all members of a club that no one wanted to be a part of.