These long-awaited milestones could soon return as more young Americans get vaccinated, CDC director says

The CDC is still waiting for more data to ensure vaccines work against variants, which experts have said they likely do. And Walensky predicted that "very soon" the CDC could be lifting indoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

Some places are already moving in that direction. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that when the state fully reopens next month, it will do away with outdoor mask guidelines.

In Denver, indoor masks are no longer required if the person can show proof of vaccination, according to a revised public health order.

Masks are still required for children indoors and at "grocery stores, large retail stores, childcare centers, schools, hospitals, indoor camps, nursing homes, jails, larger government facilities, and on airplanes, buses, and trains," the order says.

Pediatricians urge teens to get vaccinated

Although adolescents were not classified in the most at-risk group when Covid-19 broke out, officials say it is crucial for them to be vaccinated.

Though not as commonly severe as its impact on older populations, the virus can still be dangerous to teens. More adolescents have been hospitalized for severe coronavirus disease than are usually hospitalized for influenza, the CDC said Wednesday.