These are the key things America now needs to tackle in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts

Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci estimate between 70% to 85% of the country needs to be immune from the virus -- through vaccination or previous infection -- to control its spread. So far, roughly 44% of the US population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 31% of the population is fully vaccinated, that data shows.

There are three groups of people who haven't gotten a vaccine yet, emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN on Saturday. One is generally anti-vaccine and anti-science, Wen said, and not the group the US should target first.

"The group we should be targeting first are those who actually really want the vaccine but just haven't had it because they have other things in their lives to worry about," like jugging multiple jobs or taking care of elderly parents or children, she said.

"We need to make it really easy for them to get the vaccine. I think we should be closing mass vaccination sites, redistributing vaccines to doctors' offices, pharmacies, getting public clinics and churches and schools and workplaces," Wen added.