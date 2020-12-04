There's a light at the end of the tunnel, but coming months will be Covid-19 'worst-case scenario,' expert says

And for the second day in a row, Thursday the US reported more than 2,800 Covid-19 deaths -- breaking a grim record the country had set just a day earlier.

Health care systems under stress

Leading health officials have long warned that rising cases would be followed by higher hospitalization numbers that could cripple health care systems across the country. Hospitals and experts all over the US are now sounding the alarm.

Marvin O'Quinn, the president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit Health, which runs hospitals in 21 states, told CNN they're seeing increases in patients in every single hospital.

"We are now up to roughly 2,100 positive cases in our hospitals. That's an increase of almost 70% since November 11," O'Quinn said. "We're seeing about 70 to 100 new cases every day."

In Pennsylvania, just under 5,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, and two parts of the state are inching closer to staffing shortages, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.