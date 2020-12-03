The US reports 3,100 coronavirus deaths in one day -- 20% more than previous record

"Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West," the letter said.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention top official said Wednesday things aren't likely to look better for hospitals any time soon.

"The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that's going to be put on our health care system," said Dr. Robert Redfield.

Los Angeles tells residents to 'cancel everything' in light of spike

States across the US are racing to catch up with the skyrocketing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

If the coronavirus continues to spread at its current, unprecedented rate, Los Angeles will run out of hospital beds by Christmas, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned in a news conference Wednesday, calling on residents to "hunker down" and "cancel everything" to help stop the spread of the virus.