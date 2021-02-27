The US is about to get a third coronavirus vaccine. Here's how it's different from the others

Instead of being carried in little lipid balls, the genetic instructions are injected by the weakened virus into arm cells, and they make the pieces that look like part of the coronavirus spike protein -- the knob-shaped structure that the virus uses to connect to cells.

It's easier to handle

Those delicate little balls of fat used to carry the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need careful handling. Pfizer's vaccine must be stored and shipped at between -80ºC to -60ºC (-112ºF to -76ºF) -- something that caused a lot of trouble for states at first, which had to scramble to get dry ice and special freezers. The FDA has now eased up on those requirements a bit, but the vaccine can still only be held in the refrigerator for five days and must be used within six hours of being thawed and diluted.

And yes, the Pfizer vaccine must be diluted before it's used, and it cannot be shaken, but must be carefully inverted exactly 10 times to mix it. The Moderna vaccine is a little less fussy but also must be frozen and carefully handled.

Moderna's vaccine can be kept at about -20ºC, or about the temperature of a home freezer.

In contrast, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can be kept at simple refrigerator temperatures for up to three months, making it far easier to store and ship.