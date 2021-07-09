The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

All of us have been struggling to make potential life and death decisions throughout the pandemic. The vaccines -- and the speed at which they arrived -- have given us some relief from that burden, helping to create a new normal in which we can gather together and reforge the bonds of community. In fact, on Friday, the CDC announced that vaccinated kids and teachers can go back to school without masks . But the Pfizer statement makes me wonder if parents like me are actually getting the right advice.

That said, If you are wondering what to do, part of the solution is clear: prioritize getting as much of the world vaccinated as fast as possible. The Delta variant seems to have emerged from a largely unvaccinated population in India and, in the US and across the globe, poses the greatest risk to unvaccinated populations. The variant can break through vaccinations, and the CDC does need to continue to be straight forward about that, but it must also continue to emphasize that vaccinations significantly drive down the risks of both infection and serious illness. The unvaccinated are getting sick, going to the hospital and too frequently dying. Vaccinations, meanwhile, are estimated to have saved almost 300,000 American lives, and moreover are our best tool at stopping Covid from mutating in dangerous new ways. New variants are vastly more likely to emerge from outbreaks in unvaccinated populations.