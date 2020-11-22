The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
South Dakota is grappling with the nation's highest positivity rate. This Covid-19 widow wants a mask mandate
Chris and John Bjorkman bought their home in De Smet, South Dakota, less than a year ago. The couple, who celebrated their 39th anniversary la…
Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes "almost all" the Covid-19 vaccines will work and work well, he said in an interview with …
'Busting out of the seams': West Texas hospitals pushed to the limit in unprecedented Covid-19 surge
Denise Mourning tried to hold back the tears behind her face shield.
There has been a major coronavirus outbreak aboard a US Navy guided missile destroyer, the USS Michael Murphy, which has spread to nearly one-…
Last Monday night we got the call we've been dreading. The assistant principal told me over the phone that our son, a 13-year-old autistic boy…
The US just recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day. One model predicts that number will keep growing
More than 2,000 American deaths were recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday -- the highest number since early May.
The US has now passed 11 million cases -- a million in a week. Daily infections are now routinely over 100,000.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ensemble forecast now projects the country's Covid-19 death toll could reach between 276,0…
Vaccine experts -- including those who serve on advisory committees for the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Con…
The pandemic has transformed the holiday shopping season. Another major difference this year: People planning to shop on Thanksgiving will hav…