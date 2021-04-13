The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
-
-
Not Available
Related to this story
Most Popular
As the US races to vaccinate more Americans, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, predominantly among younger people who haven't ye…
Just five states have accounted for about 43% of new coronavirus cases over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
We all know face masks can be troublesome to wear. They can irritate your skin, hurt your ears and fog up your glasses.
Vaccinations are ramping up across the US. More than 175 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, according to CNN's vacc…
More than 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were reported administered in the past 24 hours, setting a new record and bringing the se…
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the us…
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the us…
Not Available