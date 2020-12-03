The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN
Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called an emergency meeting for Tuesday to vote on who they recommend shoul…
College sophomore Elliot Boz arrived at his parent's home in San Mateo, California, over the weekend with his bags in tow.
Millions of Californians will likely find themselves under a regional stay-at-home order once again under new restrictions announced Thursday …
Following a month of skyrocketing Covid-19 cases, the US has reached its highest number yet of hospitalizations due to the virus.
All public and private gatherings with anyone outside a single household are now banned in Los Angeles County, as most of the country grapples…
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to meet with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn in the West Wing Tues…
A Brown University economics professor said she is surprised to hear the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is rely…
There were 3,157 Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday -- a jump of about 20% from the previous record of 2,603 set on April 15 -- and health car…
Angelina Friedman is a survivor, in every sense of the word.