The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN
-
-
Not Available
Related to this story
Most Popular
They care for Florida's elderly, but home health care workers are struggling to get Covid-19 vaccines
Evelyn Aub is a spunky senior who doesn't reveal her age to anyone. But she admits that she qualifies to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Flori…
Trish Skinner and her husband sit on a couch, flip open their iPad cover, and open Zoom. Skinner is attending her father's funeral. Dozens of …
A third Covid-19 vaccine, one made by Johnson & Johnson, could be authorized for use in the United States in the near future.
When Pamela Addison's husband died from Covid-19 last April at age 44, she felt completely alone. She didn't know anyone her age who'd lost so…
Hospitalizations are the lowest they've been in nearly 2 months. But US is still in for 'rough' coming weeks, expert says
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US dropped below 100,000 for the first time in nearly two months, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
Joseph Flavill slipped out of one world and woke up in another.
The Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine completed an arduous journey through development and approval -- but still is left with hundreds of mi…
UK scientists have launched the world's first study examining whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for two-dose regimens,…
When Pamela Addison's husband died from Covid-19 last April at age 44, she felt completely alone. She didn't know anyone her age who'd lost so…