The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN
Mike and Carol Bruno did everything right to avoid Covid-19. They refrained from hosting the big, traditional family gatherings they were used…
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican, has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, CNN confirmed Tuesday night.
Across the country, some state leaders are having to impose stricter health orders as communities deal with the latest surge in coronavirus cases.
December is the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began -- and projections for January are 'nightmarish,' expert says
December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the…
Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the mutated version of the virus found in the United Kin…
Florida's county-by-county plan to vaccinate its elderly population has created a mass scramble for a limited number of doses, leading to hour…
Who gets Covid-19 vaccine next? Older adults and 'frontline essential workers,' CDC advisers recommend
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Sunday to recommend that both older adults, ages 75 and ol…
A new strain of coronavirus first detected in the UK has prompted dozens of travel bans and widespread concern about what this means for the world.
In an instant, nursing director Chelsey Earnest can recall the worst day at work she has ever had. Sometimes it comes back without her trying …