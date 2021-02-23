The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Helen Regan, Eoin McSweeney and Ed Upright, CNN
Some vaccine providers have been forced to cancel Covid-19 vaccine appointments due to the winter weather that has ravaged much of the US and …
President Joe Biden took part in his first town hall since entering the White House last month, answering questions from CNN's Anderson Cooper…
It could be nature's call, the pitter-patter of little feet (No, honey, it's not daytime yet, go back to bed) or a squirrel scampering loudly …
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, even as…
Russian authorities say they have detected what is believed to be "human infection with avian influenza H5N8," the World Health Organization (…
Adam Bayer and his wife Traci own Hillcrest Pharmacy, located in the 11,000-person town of Vernon, Texas. It's one of the pharmacies receiving…
Americans may soon be able to choose between two clearly labeled levels of face mask protection while browsing store shelves.
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported across the globe has declined for a fourth week in a row, according to data from the World Health Or…