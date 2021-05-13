The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Brad Lendon, CNN
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fashion designer Linda Rowe Thomas remembers playing "dress-up" on November 26, 1971. Linda was two years old, her sister was six. Shortly aft…
People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain cir…
Covid-19 vaccination record cards can easily be forged, and US law enforcers are keenly aware.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon.
The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon.
Like many moms of teens, Rachael Colón has to rush in the mornings to get her daughter up and ready for school. Maleah, 16, likes to sleep in.…
The United States could see a drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths by July if vaccinations remain high and people adhere to certain prevention me…
It's a good thing Liz Rodriguez's daughter doesn't turn 12 until January.
Away from her friends and regular routine, London teenager Eesha Parashara developed an eating disorder during the UK's first national lockdow…