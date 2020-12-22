The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By James Griffiths, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, Eoin McSweeney, CNN
An Australian produced coronavirus vaccine candidate has been scrapped after trial participants returned false positive test results for HIV, …
President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on live television Monday afternoon and reass…
Who gets Covid-19 vaccine next? Older adults and 'frontline essential workers,' CDC advisers recommend
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Sunday to recommend that both older adults, ages 75 and ol…
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out across the US should be safe for just about anyone -- even the frailest elderly people.
In June, Houston's United Memorial Medical Center was so overwhelmed by the pandemic that two of its wings had been transformed into Covid-19 wards.
A new strain of coronavirus first detected in the UK has prompted dozens of travel bans and widespread concern about what this means for the world.
CNN partnered with Sesame Street for their fifth town hall to show families how to stay healthy during the holidays -- while still having fun …
