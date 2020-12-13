The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
An Australian produced coronavirus vaccine candidate has been scrapped after trial participants returned false positive test results for HIV, …
Vaccines on horizon as virus surges through Trump country. And the political debate is as heated as ever
As with masks, experts say that for the new Covid-19 vaccines to control the spread of the disease, a lot of people have to use them. That rai…
When Rosalia Martinez heard that a Reno, Nevada, hospital was turning their parking garage into a Covid-19 wing, she couldn't help but laugh a…
'Harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.' Kansas man pens powerful obituary after losing father to Covid-19
Courtney Farr says one of the hardest parts of losing his father to Covid-19 earlier this week was knowing he wasn't surrounded by his loved o…
CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend that health care staff and long term care facility residents get Covid-19 vaccine first
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Tuesday to recommend that both health care workers and res…
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. Millions of doses of the…
The US Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Some Black and Latino Americans are still hesitant to take the vaccine. Here's what is fueling that distrust
When a Covid-19 vaccine becomes widely available to Americans, Joe Cunningham says he won't be taking it.
The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted Thursday to recommend the agency grant…
