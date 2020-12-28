The first coronavirus epicenter in the US gets the vaccine, but threat of the deadly virus lurks

"It is relentless," Butner said.

Initially, some families and the public blamed the nurses, doctors and staff at Life Care Center of Kirkland for the outbreak and not controlling it better.

The phones never stopped ringing. Families couldn't get through -- sometimes doctors couldn't -- because of other unwanted calls.

"It was very hard to go into a patient's room and hear the phone. And you think it's a doctor, and you get there and it's some person saying they have the cure for Covid giving you a recipe that is as crazier than they are," Earnst said.

Too often, it was the most jarring kind of call: death threats, enough to require security. Earnest was afraid to go to her car one night after treating patients.

"My husband said, 'Make sure you have your gun,'" she said, able to laugh about it now. But he was serious and so were the threats.

Then there was the sight of the devastated families who showed up every day.

Some had lost their mom or dad at the facility, and others had family still inside infected with Covid-19. They sat in chairs outside their family member's room window, eating lunch with them and having muffled conversations through the glass.